Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 8.8%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares shot up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.54. 124,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,031,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. Research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

