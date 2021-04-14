SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 3.0% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,989,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,538,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $363,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 328,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.