Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Up 46.5% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $140.56 million and approximately $619,281.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00060067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00090969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.00 or 0.00631706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00032703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, "The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. "

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

