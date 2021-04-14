St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $430.50

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), with a volume of 5715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421 ($5.50).
Several research analysts have commented on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market cap of £940.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.87.
In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).
About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)
St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.
