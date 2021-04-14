St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $430.50

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 423 ($5.53), with a volume of 5715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421 ($5.50).

Several research analysts have commented on SMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The firm has a market cap of £940.44 million and a P/E ratio of -7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 402.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02%.

In other news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

