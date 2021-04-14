Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBLUY remained flat at $$14.75 on Wednesday. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

