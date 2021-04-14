STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 302.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.