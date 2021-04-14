Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.68

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.68 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 104.49 ($1.37). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,165,809 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.68.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000 over the last three months.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

