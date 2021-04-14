Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SLFPF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

