Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target upped by CIBC from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STN. Desjardins boosted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

