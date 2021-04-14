Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $128.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.44.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.36 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 149.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 19,217 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 34,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

