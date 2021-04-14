StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Shares Up 6.1%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for consumers and enterprises in Singapore. The company operates in three segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, and High Security Assurance Product. It offers a range of services, including mobile; pay TV; broadband; telco services for enterprises comprising mobility, Internet connectivity, and SD-WAN and cloud connect solutions; and information and communication technologies solutions; Internet of Things, data analytics, and robotics services.

