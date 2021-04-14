State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $886.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.19.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. State Auto Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $374.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Auto Financial (STFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.