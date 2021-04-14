State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $260.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

