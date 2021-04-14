Stephen Andrew O’neill Sells 20,064 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Stock

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $307,581.12. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OPP stock remained flat at $$15.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,425. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit