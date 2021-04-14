Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.45

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 277.45 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 290.50 ($3.80). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 289,684 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £581 million and a PE ratio of 34.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 257.93.
In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
