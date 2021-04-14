StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.11.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

