SUN Price Hits $40.76 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $40.76 or 0.00064575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $202.04 million and $371.76 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

