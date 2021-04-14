Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.36 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $114.06 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.12 or 0.03850316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00034372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,033,259 coins and its circulating supply is 313,123,894 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

