Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $40.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.