Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 507.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

TGTNF stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

