Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $555,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

