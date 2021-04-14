Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $535,000 Investment in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Separately, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXF stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

