Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,014 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.51 million, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

