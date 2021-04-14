SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. BTIG Research increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

