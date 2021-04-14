Swarm City Price Reaches $0.0868 on Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0868 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $740,725.09 and $634.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

