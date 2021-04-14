Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NYSE SYF opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 160.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 572,202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

