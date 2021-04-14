Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

