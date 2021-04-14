Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.56.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 11,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

