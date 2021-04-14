Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $263.54 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $263.54 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00438473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000856 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,390,087 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.