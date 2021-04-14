Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.30 ($42.71) and last traded at €36.42 ($42.85). Approximately 162,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.66 ($43.13).

TLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.03 ($51.79).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

