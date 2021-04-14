Talend Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 call options.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $65.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after acquiring an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after acquiring an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Talend by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 814,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

