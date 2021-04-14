Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,338 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.77. The company had a trading volume of 49,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The company has a market capitalization of $181.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $165.71 and a 52 week high of $288.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.