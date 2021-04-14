Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

