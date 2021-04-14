Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,021,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TAUG opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Tauriga Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.61.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile
