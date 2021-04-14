TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,776. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -182.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,996,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

