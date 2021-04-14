TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Earnings History for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

