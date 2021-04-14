TE-FOOD Achieves Market Cap of $33.93 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $33.93 million and approximately $334,258.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

