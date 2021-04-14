Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,430,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,685,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,274,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.