Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 11,021 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

