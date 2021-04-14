Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.28% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.01.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

