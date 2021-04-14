Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 2,800 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

