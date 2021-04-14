Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,461 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.