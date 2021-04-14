Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,271.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,097.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,844.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,269.53.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

