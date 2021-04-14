Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $8.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,454. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

