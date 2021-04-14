Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.85.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$2.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.09. 2,635,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,812. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.66 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

