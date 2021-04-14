Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.85.

TSE:TECK.B traded up C$2.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.09. 2,635,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,812. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.66 and a 52 week high of C$29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.81.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit