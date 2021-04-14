TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.52-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $727-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.75 million.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 1,728,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,749. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

