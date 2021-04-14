Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 532.0% in March

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HQH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 126,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

