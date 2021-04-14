Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $198.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $199.75.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

