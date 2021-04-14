Tendies Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $833,299.82 and $1.39 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00060278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00090309 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.81 or 0.00634752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00032730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,595 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,595 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

