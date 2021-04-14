Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEZNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TEZNY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

